Valuables stolen from photographer’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A thief entered the house of a photographer and stole a camera, lens and other articles, all worth around Rs 3.5 lakh at Arihantnagar on Wednesday.

Police said, Aklesh Shinde is a professional photographer and lives with his family in Arihantnagar. On March 31, he had gone to Gujarat for training and his parents had gone to their native place on April 18. They returned the next day and found that the articles in the house were scattered and valuables were missing. The thief stole Aklesh’s camera, lens, photo light, gimble stand, gold earrings and clothes. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.