Valuables worth Rs 1.5L stolen in HBT case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unidentified thieves broke open a house in Limbe Jalgaon and decamped with gold ornaments and cash, all valuing Rs 1.50 lakh, on Sunday midnight. A case has been registered with the Waluj police station.

The complainant Kisan Dev Mate stated that he and his family members were sleeping in the house on Sunday night. The unidentified thieves entered the house from the rear door and decamped with gold ornaments and cash Rs 67,000 kept in the store room, on Sunday at 1.30 am. The family members woke up hearing their movements and conversations and screamed for help. However, the gang managed to disappear from the spot. Further investigation is on by police.