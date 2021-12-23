Valuables worth Rs 17.5K stolen

Aurangabad, Dec 23:

Thieves stole valuables worth Rs 17,500 from a house in Ranjangaon on Wednesday night. Police said, Sandeep Sopan Datre and P N Salve are neighbours in Ranjangaon. Datre was sleeping in the house and the door was open. The thieves taking the opportunity stole a mobile phone, wristwatch, documents and Rs 8,000 cash, all amounting to Rs 17,500.

Later, Salve came from his duty at midnight and saw Datre’s door open was open. He woke hime and asked him to close the door.

Datre noticed that valuables and cash were missing. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.