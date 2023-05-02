Various activities during CREDAI worker appreciation week

Health checkup, blood donation and government registration programmes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The labour appreciation week involving various welfare schemes for construction sector workers men and women on behalf of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) was inaugurated in the presence of deputy commissioner labour welfare Chandrakant Raut on Tuesday.

Director of Manjit Pride and former CREDAI president Archi Nitin Bagdia, Mintuseth Rajpal, Naveen Bagdia and Saurav Gupta were present on this occasion.

More than two hundred workers participated in the programme in Itkheda. Willow-67 project director Bhaskar Chaudhary, Makarand Deshpande, Praveen Somani, Sarang Choudhary participated on this occasion, CREDAI president Vikas Choudhary,

Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar, treasurer Narendra Singh Jabinda, coordinator Sunil Patil, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, secretary Rohit Suryavanshi and others were present.