Various activities during CREDAI worker appreciation week

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2023 10:25 PM 2023-05-02T22:25:02+5:30 2023-05-02T22:25:02+5:30

Health checkup, blood donation and government registration programmes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The labour appreciation week involving various welfare schemes for ...

Various activities during CREDAI worker appreciation week | Various activities during CREDAI worker appreciation week

Various activities during CREDAI worker appreciation week

Next

Health checkup, blood donation and government registration programmes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The labour appreciation week involving various welfare schemes for construction sector workers men and women on behalf of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) was inaugurated in the presence of deputy commissioner labour welfare Chandrakant Raut on Tuesday.

Director of Manjit Pride and former CREDAI president Archi Nitin Bagdia, Mintuseth Rajpal, Naveen Bagdia and Saurav Gupta were present on this occasion.

More than two hundred workers participated in the programme in Itkheda. Willow-67 project director Bhaskar Chaudhary, Makarand Deshpande, Praveen Somani, Sarang Choudhary participated on this occasion, CREDAI president Vikas Choudhary,

Maharashtra president Pramod Khairnar, treasurer Narendra Singh Jabinda, coordinator Sunil Patil, Rajendra Singh Jabinda, secretary Rohit Suryavanshi and others were present.

Open in app
Tags : Archi nitin bagdia Archi nitin bagdia Credai Confederation of real estate developers' associations of india Maharashtra CREDAI Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association of India CREDAI Satisdada Magar Tamil nadu chapter of confederation of real estate developers' association of india CREDAI Maharashtra Metro Prashant Sarode Chandrakant raut CREDAI Nagpur Metro CREDAI Maharashtra Rajendrasingh Jabinda