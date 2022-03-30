Various programmes on the occasion of Jhulelal Jayanti

Aurangabad, March 30:

For the last two years, the Sindhi community have not been able to celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti due to corona infection. This year Jayanti Mahotsav will be celebrated with enthusiasm. Various programmes began from March 27. A vehicle rally will be held in the city on April 2 with religious programs. The rally will start from Kanwar Kutiya at 11.30 am.

The birth anniversary of Jhulelal, the adored deity of Sindhi community, is celebrated with great enthusiasm every year. Corona prevented the community from celebrating the anniversary. This year various events have been organized as there are no corona restrictions. Fun Fair is organized on March 31 at Society Ground in Sindhi Colony from 7 pm to 11 pm. A 56 Bhog Maha Prasad will be on April 1 at Kanwarram Dham in Sindhi Colony. On April 2 Prabhat Feri, Panchamrut Snan and Samuhik Aarti has been organised in the morning. The vehicle rally will start from Sindhi Colony at 11.30 pm and will pass through Kranti Chowk, City Chowk, Sarafa, Shahgunj, Abhinay Cinema, Laxman Chawdi and will conclude on society ground. There will be Aarti, Shobhayatra at 5 pm. Kishanchand Tanwani, Chiranjeevlal Bajaj, Raju Tanwani, Raju Paraswani, Kalyandas Matra, Bharat Nihalani, Anand Dayalani, Pradip Gunwani and others appealed to the community members to take advantage of the programmes.