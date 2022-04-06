Various programmes on the occasion of Ram Navami

Aurangabad, April 6:

Various programmes have been organized at Padampura on the occasion of Shri Ram Janma Utsav and Kumawat Community day. A committee was appointed under the guidance of former mayor Gajanan Barwal and Nandkumar Ghodele on Wednesday.

Ashish Ghodele was elected as the committee president, Shubham Jeevanwal (vice president) Rohan Tongire, Vivek Devatwal, Mangesh Tuse, Amar Barwal, Lakhan Tongire, Nagesh Tuse and Prakash Devatwal as members. Ram Navmi will be celebrated on April 10 with Puja and hoisting of religious flag at Ram temple on Railway station road at 8 am.Vehicle rally will start from Mama Chowk Padampura to Ram temple on railway station road via Gulmandi at 9.30 am. Maha Aarti will be held at 12 pm. The procession will start at 5 pm and will conclude with Maha Aarti at 10 pm. Mahaprasada was organized on April 11 in the evening, informed president Ashish Ghodele.