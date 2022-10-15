Various programmes organised to mark World Food Day

The NGO office-bearers will be displaying banners in hotels and restaurants, tomorrow from 10 am. The inauguration will start with displaying of a banner from Cidco-based 5-star Hotel Lemon Tree. The Joint Charity Commissioner Surendra Biyani will inaugurate the drive. The deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar, deputy commissioner of police Ashok Thorat, police inspector (Jinsi) Vyankatesh Kendre, deputy commissioner (Food and Drugs Administration) Ajit Metre and joint director of Vocational Education and Training Satish Suryawanshi will be present on the occasion.

Awareness Rally

The AVS will also be taking out a rally to create awareness of food waste tomorrow at 5 pm. It will start from Balkrishna Maharaj Mandir (Aurangpura). The Women Judge (Charity Commissioner Office) Praneeta Ganjewar, deputy collector Anjali Dhanorkar and AVS female members will inaugurate the rally by lighting the traditional lamp. The students of MGM, MIT, ITI and associates of another NGO, Roti Bank, will be participating in the rally.

AVS convener Anant Motale, Adv Shrichand Jhigyasi, Chandrakant Vajpayee, Nandkumar Kulkarni, Rajendra Wavhule, Ajit Rana and others were present at the news briefing.