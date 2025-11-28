Various programmes to mark World AIDS Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Various public awareness programmes have been organised to mark World AIDS Day (December 1) on Monday.

An awareness rally will be taken out from the District Hospital, Chikalthana on December 1 at 7 am. “Overcoming obstacles, uniting to fight HIV/AIDS, and bringing about a new change” is this year’s theme. In addition, a cycle rally, folk art troupe programmes, as well as poster competitions and rangoli competitions have been organised as part of the World AIDS Day week. On December 8 at 6.30 pm, a candle rally will be held from Paithan Gate to the Zilla Parishad. Similar programmes will also be conducted at the tehsil level, informed district civil surgeon Dr A M Mudkhedkar, while appealing for active participation.