Varsha's in-laws used dowry to construct daughter's house

Aurangabad:

A fresh development has been revealed in connection with the suicide of a pregnant lecturer Varsha Deepak Naglot (28) that her in-laws were torturing her for dowry to construct the house of their married daughter.

The dowry amount of Rs 12.60 lakh from the deceased’s father. Out of which, Rs 6.50 lakh was transferred through RTGS and the remaining online. Meanwhile, the police inspector of Pundaliknagar police station Rajashri Aade said the process to seal the property developed through the dowry money will be done through the court.

Earlier, the police booked four persons including Varsha’s husband Deepak, in-laws and sister-in-law (Deepak’s sister), on the charge of abetting her to commit suicide. The police arrested Deepak and the court awarded him a police custody remand (PCR) till February 8.

The complaint made by the deceased’s father Shantilal Shivlal Jarwal (Jamanwadi in Vaijapur tehsil) stated that Varsha after her master's degree in Electronics and Telecommunications joined MIT Engineering College as an assistant professor. She fell in love with Deepak while in government polytechnic, but tied her nuptial knot with the permission of her parents and Deepak’s parents. Despite this, her in-laws were consistently harassing and torturing her. They forced her to bring in Rs 12.60 lakh money from her parents. The harassment continued and intensified for want of more money. Hence to get rid of the harassment, Varsha may have preferred to end her life, it is assumed. The police will initiate action and seal the property of her sister-in-law. PSI Anand Bansod is investigating the case.