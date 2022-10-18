Varsity campus to become eerily silent as CYF concludes

The youths arrived on the campus on the evening of October 15 and in the morning of October 16 to showcase their talent and creativity. The university made arrangements for lodging and meals for them in the hostels of the campus.

The artists were seen in the whole campus from morning to night. Some of them were seen preparing, rehearsing, cheering up or taking a rest at various places. All the competitions of the festival were completed on Tuesday, the third day of the four-day festival. With the prize distribution on the final day, CYF will conclude and the campus will bear a deserted look from tomorrow afternoon.

Youths give marvellous performances in Gondhal

Gondhal, one of the folk art that was organised at Lokrangh stage received good applause from the audience, on Tuesday. The presentation was given a touch of modern technology.

Political tug-of-war and unemployment issues were reflected in their art. Some of the presented Gondhal like ‘Lagla Lobh Mai Gondhala Ye, Ambabaicha Var Majya Bharla Angat’ while others praised gods, goddesses and brave heroes.

Impact of climate change figures in 1-act-play

The impact of climate change on farming, the plight of farmers, waste management in city and rural areas, and harassment of women were presented by young artists through one-act-play. Some of the plays were motivating and encouraging the audience.

Msg of great leaders through Jalsa

There was a huge rush for the Jalsa competition held at the Natrang stage. The participants presented thoughts of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other great leaders through their performances.