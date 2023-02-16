Varsity’s function paralysed as employees observe 1-day token strike

Aurangabad:

The function in 42 academic and 22 administrative departments of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) was paralysed on Thursday as the employees observed a one-day token strike. Nearly 425 officers and employees of the departments participated in the agitation. The students had to face a lot of inconveniences.

Vidyapith Karmachari Mahasangh vice-president Dr Kailas Pathrikar said that the employees are firm on the decision of launching an indefinite strike from February 20 if the Government does not fulfil their demands.

The State Government implemented seventh pay commission recommendations for the employees of 40 departments across the State while employees of aided colleges and 13 public universities received step-motherly treatment.

Deputy registrar Dilip Bharad, Prakash Akde, Narayan Pawar, Ravin Bhingare and others guided the agitators. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle met the agitators. The agitators were sitting throughout the day in front of the administrative building today.

VC Dr Yeole said that the employees would be solved soon. “The State Government is positive about their demands. We will also take up their issues with the Government,” he added.