Vasantrao Shiradkar no more

Aurangabad: Retired principal of Sahakar Prashikshan Sansthan, Vasantrao Shiradkar (89) passed away due to old age in Aurangabad on Sunday. He was of socialist ideology and joined the cooperative movement of Dhananjairao Gadgil. He served more than thirty years in district cooperative board and cooperative training centre. He established Dasganu Parivar in Aurangabad. He is survived by wife Pramila, sons Sudhir and Jayant, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. His last rites were performed at Pratapnagar crematorium.