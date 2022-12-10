VBA burns effigy of minister Patil in city

Aurangabad: Angry over the controversial and objectionable remarks made by the minister of Higher and Technical Education, Chandrakant Patil,

against the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Karmaveer Bhaurao Patil, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has registered their protest by shouting slogans and burning his effigy, at Osmanpura on Saturday.

The Osmanpura police detained and registered offences against VBA’s district president (West) Yogesh Ban, Prabhakar Bakale, Suresh Magare, Manoj Wahul, Satish Shinde, Satish Gaikwad, Kishore Nikalje, Gautam Bhise, Bhaiyyasaheb Jadhav, Hanim Patel, Akshay Waghmare, Siddharth Salve, Dhampreet Kharat and others.