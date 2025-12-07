VBA seeking information about poll aspirants

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National executive member Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and district in-charge Arundhati Sirsath instructed the office-bearers to seek information about aspirants who want to contest the forthcoming Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) and Zilla Parishad (ZP) elections on the VBA ticket.

District in-charge Sirsath held a meeting with district and city officials at the city office of VBA on Sunday. In this meeting, workers raised the issue of the alliance.

She said that an alliance can be formed with any party at the local level, except the BJP and the MIM.

“But, first seek information of the interested candidates, on December 8 and 9, who are ready to contest the elections from the VBA in the CSMC Prabhag and ZP gut,” she said

She also said that application forms can be collected from them in the next two days.

“Where our candidates are competent, they can get elected; those seats should be left to the VBA only then does the alliance make sense,” she said.

A large number of office-bearers and activists, including West Division City President Pankaj Bansode, West Constituency District President Rupchand Gadekar, East Constituency President Rameshwar Tayde and others, were present.