VC Dr Yeole felicitated

Aurangabad, May 8:

Members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Shikshakettar Karmachari Sevak Sangh, a non-teaching staff members, felicitated Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole in a programme held on Saturday for his appointment as VC of Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University, Parbhani.

Governor and chancellor of the university Bhagat Singh Koshyari appointed Dr Yeole as VC of the agriculture university a few days ago.

Union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar, union president Parvat Kasure, Prakash Akade, Manoj Shete, Nitin Shinde and others were present on the occasion.