VC pays surprise visit at PG centres; caught 53 copycats

Chhatrapait Sambhajinagar: Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Vijay Fulari, continued surprise visits to examination centres and found mass copying at two examinations of a college in Beed on Wednesday.

VC Dr Fulari today visited centres in Beed and Dharashiv cities, where postgraduate and professional courses examinations are being conducted. During this visit, he found mass copying in two halls of Ramrao Savargaonkar College in Beed. VC Dr Fulari ordered to cancel the entire performance of all the students in the halls.

It may be noted that the postgraduate examinations started within Bamu’s jurisdiction on April 29 and the professional courses from May 6. The Vice Chancellor paid a 'surprise visit' to three examination centres in Beed city on the first day of the postgraduate examinations on April 29 in the first phase.

He visited three places in Beed city, namely Balbhim College, KSK College and Aditya College of Management. In all three places, 15, 15 and six students, respectively, were found cheating. The answer sheets of the students were seized. The orders were issued to cancel the entire performance of the copycats.

In the second phase, the VC paid a surprise visit to Ramrao Patil Law College on Barshi Road, Beed, on Wednesday afternoon. Mass copying was found at this centre and papers were seized from 53 students while copying.

Also, three mobile phones were seized and handed over to the centre director. The sudden visit of the VC created a ruckus among the supervisors and students.

Interestingly, Dr Shahista Inamdar has joined as the Principal of the Law College just two days ago. Dr Praveen Yannavar, Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Sachin Bhusari from the flying squad team were present. They also ordered action to be taken regarding the irregularities in the examination centre.

After 'mass copying' was found in two halls of the law college, orders were issued to the Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation, Dr B N Dole, to cancel the whole performance of all the students. The VC visited about 60 examination centres in all four districts during the last three weeks.

Box

1. Action in Wednesday Morning Session

--K T Patil Pharmacy College – two caught,

--K T Patil MBA College - zero

--RP Law College – four copy cases

--Ramakrishna Paramhans College -zero

2. Afternoon Session

--Ramrao Awargaon Law College - 53 cases (mass copy)

Box

1. Action taken on Tuesday- Morning Session

---Siddharth Library Science College, Padegaon - Seven people case with two mobiles seized

--Vasantrao Naik College -he hall was very dirty and the strong room was found locked. Three caught.

2. Action taken in the afternoon Session

--Pitambare College, Padegaon - zero

--Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College – one case