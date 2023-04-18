Vegetable seller was robbed by two

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A vegetable vendor who was waiting for an auto rickshaw was looted by motorcycle riders who offered him lift, but later looted him at Ramnagar Chowk. The incident occurred on April 17 at 5 am. A case has been registered in the MIDC Cidco police station.

According to police, Shahaji Eknath Salunke (65, Mukundwadi), a vegetable seller, he was waiting for a rickshaw in front of Sahyadri Hospital next to Ramnagar Chowk to go to Chikalthana on Monday morning. Meanwhile, two people came on a motorcycle and stopped the bike near Shahaji offering him for a lift. After Shahaji said on the motorcycle, they took him in front of the Dhoot hospital and threatened him and then looted Rs 3000 cash, a gold pendant worth Rs 9000 and mobile worth Rs 1100. PSI Arjun Raut is conducting further investigation.