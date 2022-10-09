Vegetable vendor duped online of Rs 83K

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Cyber fraudsters duped a vegetable vendor of Rs 83,000 on the pretext of paying him the money for vegetables. A case has been registered with Mukundwadi police station.

Vishal Gangtire and his brother Chetan are vegetable vendors. In July, Chetan received a call from an unidentified man, who told him that he is a Jawan calling from Chikalthana Airport. He wants some vegetables for a function to be held at the Airport. He told Chatan that he will send the money through phone pay, for which, he asked him to some a small amount to him. He later, ordered vegetable worth Rs 18,000. Sumit sent his scan code to the man. However, Rs 83,000 was deducted from Vishal’s account. When realized that he has been taken on a ride, he lodged a complaint with city cyber police station and later with Mukundwadi police station.