Vehicle Fitness to be checked by machines now
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 23, 2025 20:25 IST2025-12-23T20:25:02+5:302025-12-23T20:25:02+5:30
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:
To ensure more accurate issuance of fitness certificates for passenger and goods vehicles, a Vehicle Inspection and Certification (I&C) Centre has been set up at the RTO office premises in Karodi. At this centre, vehicle fitness tests will soon be conducted through fully automated machines. This will curb delays in inspections and eliminate the interference of inspecting officers and staff in the process.
At the I&C Centre, vehicles will undergo 23 different types of tests. Motor Vehicle Inspectors from the RTO office have been given training regarding the functioning of the automated inspection centre. During the training, officials were familiarised with the advanced equipment installed at the centre and the tests conducted through them.
Vehicle inspections at the I&C Centre will be carried out in two ways: visual inspection and equipment-based inspection. The visual inspection will include verification of vehicle documents, insurance, steering system, chassis strength, CNG/LPG systems, tyre condition, lights, signalling devices, windscreen, wipers, doors, horn, toolbox, first-aid box, fire-fighting equipment, and number plates. Equipment-based inspections will include brake testing using a roller brake tester, speedometer testing, headlight testing, side-slip testing, and suspension testing.
The entire inspection process will be completed in just six minutes. This will save vehicle owners’ time and reduce crowding at the RTO office. Due to the advanced technology used, there will be no need for a separate track, and accurate testing will be possible even in limited space. At present, vehicle fitness inspections are largely based on manual checks, measurements, and human observation, which often lead to delays, errors, or the possibility of malpractice.
Fewer delays and malpractices
With the introduction of the automated system, human intervention will be completely eliminated. Delays, complaints, and alleged malpractices in the fitness certification process are expected to reduce significantly, directly benefiting vehicle owners.
To begin soon
The automated vehicle fitness testing centre has been established at the Karodi premises. Vehicle fitness inspections will be carried out through automated machines without human intervention. The service will commence shortly.
— Vijay Kathole, regional transport officer