Vehicles transporting steel, frames, tins on police radar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The traffic branch of Waluj police have been active in taking action against vehicles violating the traffic rules and norms in Pandharpur, Waluj and Ranjangaon Shenpunji. The cops are imposing a fine on the violators.

The vehicles including loading rickshaws, ape rickshaws, trucks and other vehicles illegally transporting tins, steel roads, steel frames etc from the Waluj industrial estate were on the police radar. They were held at Pandharpur’s Tiranga Chowk, Pandharpur, Waluj and Ranjangaon Shenpunji. The vehicles were seen carrying weight beyond the permissible capacity and were posing a dangerous threat to other vehicles. Meanwhile, the cops are also keeping an eye on the violators through the CCTV at different traffic signals in the city. Accordingly, the violators are also being served online fine receipts on their mobile phones.

The prime focus of traffic police is on maintaining vehicular traffic either visiting the industrial estate or coming out of it. The vehicles passing through Tiranga Chowk (in Pandharpur) are also on radar. The cops also initiated action against vehicles parked illegally on the road side and causing traffic congestions.

The head constable (traffic branch) Sunil Chavan

said,“The vehicle-owners should follow traffic rules to avoid pulling oneself into trouble and also others in accidents. The action against the violators was the need of the hour. We will not spare any violators from action and imposing fines as well. The process of serving online fine challans online has also been started. All efforts are done for the safety of the vehicle-owners.”