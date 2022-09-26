Vendors using loudspeaker to sell fruits, citizens irked

Neglect of Municipal Corporation: Continuous loud noise troubling citizens

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

A unique trend of selling fruits and vegetables by installing speakers on handcarts and vehicles is rising in the city. The citizens living in various localities and motorists are suffering a lot due to this noise, but the municipal administration is not ready to take any concrete step in this regard. There is also a possibility of accidents due to fruit sellers parking their vehicles on main roads.

Vendors are seen in large numbers on the main streets and various localities in the city. Fruits and vegetables are sold on rickshaws and handcarts. Some vendors have set up stalls on the footpaths. They are seen doing business at the same place every day. A big speaker is installed at some distance from these vendors and on their vehicles. A cassette is continuously played on these speakers about the rates of fruits and vegetables. The noise causes tremendous inconvenience to the residents and even distracts the drivers. The rickshaws parked on the main road causes traffic congestion. This increases the possibility of accidents. Citizens are alleging that the municipal administration is ignoring this issue.

Such vendors located on these roads

Such vendors who has installed speakers on their rickshaw and handcarts are located on the Jalna Road, N-5 water tank to N-1, Labor Colony, Kileark, Delhigate, Gajanan Maharaj Mandir road, Padegaon road, Aurangpura and Begumpura.

Vendors continue to do business

The anti-encroachment department of the municipal corporation is responsible for the removal of small and large encroachments on the main roads of the city. Even though the corporation takes action against such vendors on a regular basis, they continue to do business in the same place.

What residents say

Fruits are sold in this manner in many places on Padegaon Road. The sound of the speaker makes you suffer all day long, said Hamid Khan, resident.

Many motorists suddenly stop to buy fruits from these vendors, leading to accidents. The handcarts are parked on the main roads slowing down the traffic on the Himayat Bagh road. This should stop, Ravindra Patil, resident.

What municipal officials say

Two to three times a week action is taken against vendors selling fruits in public places. A few days ago, the weighing scales and handcarts of the traders were seized. Even after that, they stay there the next day and do business., said Ravindra Nikam, additional commissioner, Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.