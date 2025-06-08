Verification of delayed birth registrations begins today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A four-member committee from the public health department begins a five-day verification drive Monday into delayed birth registrations across Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts.

The inquiry follows allegations by BJP leader Dr. Kirit Somaiya of a major irregularity involving 4,967 backdated birth entries of children over one year old registered in the past 17 months at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The panel will inspect records at GMCH, the district civil surgeon offices, and birth-death registration offices in the three districts to determine whether the entries were made per legal protocol or manipulated.

Staff on edge

Staff involved in birth registration at GMCH and district hospitals are reportedly anxious, as the probe could lead to disciplinary action if discrepancies are found. The outcome will reveal whether rules were followed or flouted in processing late registrations.