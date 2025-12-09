Vibrant Orange Day celebrations at WIES
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Orange Day was celebrated at Winchester International English School with great enthusiasm. The event highlighted the significance of the colour orange, symbolising joy, creativity, and warmth.
Students and teachers came dressed in various shades of orange. Classrooms were decorated with balloons, crafts, fruits, and theme-based charts. Principal Dr Afsar Khan explained the importance of colours in daily life, with special focus on orange.