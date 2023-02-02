Vidyut Karmachari Sanghatana body declared

Aurangabad

The executive body of Maharashtra Rajya Magasvargiya Viddyut Karmachari Sanghatana, Aurangabad circle for 2023 was declared recently. President of the sanghatana Sanjay Ghodke and vice president Navnath Potbhare were present.

The new office bearers area president Vinay Ghanbahadur, secretary Kamlakar Dandge, vice president Vishwanath Gole, joint secretary Sahebrao Jadhav, organiser Tarachand Salve, joint organiser Ganesh Kharat, treasurer Sanjay Kale, member Nitin Chandanmore, advisor Gautam Pagare, publicity chief Siddharth Sonawane, women’s representative Anita Satdive.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by Kamlakar Dandge while Sanjay Kale proposed a vote of thanks.