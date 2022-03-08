View challenges as opportunities, face them with confidence

Inauguration of the office of Udayan Care

Aurangabad, March 8:

Women should not run away from challenges as they will chase you till the end. Instead, view them as opportunities and face them with confidence and you will win the battle, said Dr Kananbala Yelikar, former dean of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

She was speaking at the inauguration of the office of the Udayan Care and women's day celebration programme of USF Aurangabad Chapter held at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA building on Tuesday. Speaking further she said that women are still viewed as a secondary race in society. They are mostly refused even before the birth. But we need to educate people that both boys and girls are the same. Women face challenges right from their home. However, given a chance they prove themselves better in every aspect.

Woman is a multitasker by birth, better at time management, building relations and keeping everyone together. Working women and homemakers, both are difficult tasks. For women, support from the family is the crucial aspect. Specially, support of elderly women in the family is more important for them to achieve success. Little words of encouragement go a long way for them. People should remember that women are the backbone of the family. If she is healthy and active, the family will be stable. Thus despite a busy schedule women should focus more on maintaining their physical and mental health as they both go hand-in-hand. Convenor Anuradha Dhoot, CMIA president Shivprasad Jaju, former president Girdhar Sanganeria, Sudha Bazaz, Dimpi Machhar, Aanchal Machhar, Madhavi Thirani, Mamta Bagla, Shailja Sangneria, Manju Agarwal, Rashi Kedia and Shilpa Sharma were present.

About Udayan Care

The Udayan Shalini Fellowship programme in Aurangabad was the brainchild of a group of inspirational women who wanted to make a difference in the life of a girl child belonging to a weaker section of the society, providing them education for five years along with mentoring. The first batch of USF was launched in 2008 with just 13 Shalinis. Since then, they have inducted 569 Shalinis, including 90 in 2020-21, under the programme.