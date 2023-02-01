Vijaykumar Mundada no more
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 1, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-02-01T21:30:02+5:30 2023-02-01T21:30:02+5:30
Aurangabad: Vijaykumar Jagannath Mundada (Samarthnagar), passed away on Wednesday. His last rites will be performed in the Pushpanagri crematorium on Thursday at 11 am. He is survived by his wife, two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.