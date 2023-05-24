Vikhe Patil will help Athawale to win from Shirdi

Baburao Kadam: CM, DCM to be the chief guests at the convention of RPI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The rivalry has become old, now we are on the same platform. State's revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will help union minister of state for social justice Ramdas Athawale to win the Lok Sabha election from Shirdi, said Baburao Kadam, regional working president of Republican Party of India (RPI).

Kadam held a press conference organized to inform about the RPI regional convention to be held on May 28 in Shirdi. Kadam said Vikhe had treated us somewhat differently when he was with Sharad Pawar, but now he is on our side. RPI will seek three Lok Sabha seats in the state. One of them is from Shirdi, from where Athawale will stand. Among the remaining two seats, we are demanding one seat in Latur and one in Mumbai. He also confirmed that we are holding this second session continuously in Shirdi for that reason.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will attend the convention as chief guests. Kadam also demanded that the state cabinet is expanding and we should be given a place in it.