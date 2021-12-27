Violation of Covid-19 protocol rampant

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

Acting upon the alerts raised by the Central Government and the State Government, the district administration issued prohibitory orders from Sunday night. However, the enthusiasm of government agencies supposed to implement the orders seems to be fading. This is the reason why people in large numbers are freely moving in the society without facemasks, without taking vaccines, violating Covid-19 protocols etc. The apathy is pushing the situation into danger.

Earlier, to speed up the vaccination percentage, the district administration had ordered petrol pumps, shop-owners and others to release fuel, rations, grocery and other products by seeing vaccination certificates only. The government servants were also told to take the vaccine or they would not get their wages. The seriousness of the order remained for a couple of days. In the meantime, one petrol pump was also sealed for not implementing the order. However, the administration now seems to have gone relaxed. Its order is also not implemented strictly in the market except the tourist places.