Violence outside Bharosa Cell

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A domestic counseling session took a violent turn on Thursday afternoon when a man and his three-year-old nephew were attacked just outside the Bharosa Cell, allegedly by his wife and in-laws.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1.30 pm, shortly after the conclusion of a family counseling session at the Women’s Grievance Redressal Centre. According to a complaint registered at Kranti Chowk Police Station, Naved Pathan accompanied by his young nephew Arshan was allegedly assaulted by his wife Ayesha Pathan, father-in-law Sheikh Nadeem, and mother-in-law Farida Sheikh. The attack reportedly began with a heated argument, during which Ayesha allegedly abused Naved verbally. Matters escalated rapidly, leading to a physical attack with a sharp weapon. Both Naved and the child sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Naved is the son of retired police officer Noorjahan Pathan (58), a resident of Rojabagh. The couple had been embroiled in a long-standing domestic dispute now under formal mediation at the Bharosa Cell. This was their first counseling session. Following the incident, Noorjahan Pathan lodged a formal complaint against the accused. Police have registered the case and initiated further investigation.