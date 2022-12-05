Violent clash at Siddharthnagar

Lokmat News Network

Two groups violently clashed with each other at Siddharthnagar in Hudco N-12 area on Friday night. Based on the counter complaints lodged by both groups, cases have been registered against seven persons.

Police said, Bharat Ragade (Siddharthnagar) is a rickshaw driver. In front of his house, Tarbej Ajmat Khan was speedily riding a motorcycle. Bharat tried to convince him for riding slowly. However, he called Amjat Jabbar Khan, Irfan Khan and Mukhtar Khan and severely beat him and his brothers. Bharat’s brothers Sharad Ragade and Vilas Satha were severely injured. Bharat lodged a complaint against the accused.

Based on the complaint lodged by Irfan Jabbar Khan, a case has also been registered against Bharat Ragade, Kiran Ragade and Sharad Ragade with the Cidco police station. Similarly, based on a complaint lodged by constable Arun Ingale, a case of a violent fight has been registered against seven persons.