Vipra Foundation’s ‘Amrut Bharat Rath’ in city on Nov 21

A 51-feet high statue of Bhagwan Mahavir made in five-metals will be erected in Arunachal Pradesh. Against this backdrop, Vipra Foundation has organised ‘Parshuram Kund Amantran Yatra’and the Amrut Bharat Rath of the yatra will come in the city on Monday (November 21).

Tourism department of the union government is developing a Parshuram Kund pilgrimage centre in Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh. Vipra Foundation has taken the responsibility to develop this place. For which the yatra has been organised and it has been started from Kanchi Kamkoti Math in Tamilnadu. After passing through Andra Pradesh, Telangana, it will come to Nanded on November 17 via Hyderabad. Passing through Parbhani, Hingoli, Yeotmal, Nagpur, Akola, Khamgaon, Washim, Mehkar and Jalna, it will arrive in Aurangabad on November 21.

It will go to Nashik, Pune, Thane, Bhivandi, Vapi, Surat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The first phase of the Yatra will conclude at Jaipur on January 8, 2023. National vice president of the foundation, CA R B Sharma is shouldering the responsibility of yatra planning in Maharashtra. A meeting was held in the city on Saturday for the planning to welcome the yatra.

Sharma has appealed the people to participate in the yatra in large numbers.