Virtual rakhis are like roses without essence

Rafique Aziz

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The growing trend in digital communication is proving to be a blessing in the post-millenium period. The written communication is marching towards becoming a thing of the past amongst all sectors barring the educational institutes. However, the Department of Post (DoP), is undeterred by the growth of its rival - digital communication (in the form of social media), and continues to remain as the perfect carrier of human emotions.

The scribe visited the head post office (HPO) on account of the Raksha Bandhan (which is on August 30). The HPO has received more than 4,000 special ‘waterproof’ envelopes (called as covers) considering the monsoon so that the sisters could send ‘rakhis’ to their brothers staying out of station or abroad.

The special covers were available at the counter sales at DoP’s 20 offices in the city. The HPO also deployed its 30 postmen to give the special cover at the doorstep of customers. The HPO has received ‘rakhis’ to be delivered in different parts of the country as well as foreign countries like California, Canada, America, Britain, Germany etc. It is also observed that the customers also prefer sending ‘rakhis’ through general covers bought from outside.

When asked whether the rise in digital communication has impacted on the DoP, the senior postmaster Shakeel Shaikh said,“ We (DoP) are the carrier of emotions. The special cover released on the Raksha Bandhan is an initiative to strengthen the bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters. We are always on our heels to serve our valued customers with a smile uncaring towards the seasons 24x7.”

Written communication is unmatched

The psychologist Sandeep Shishode underlines saying that in the era of ‘ease of doing’ things might be changing with the passing of time, but ‘the emotionless’ digital communication does not have power and ability to replace the written communication. It is unmatched. The handwritten words are written from the bottom of hearts, with the feelings, and it directly conveys the emotions and touches the heart of the readers.

“ In the days when sending ‘virtual rakhis’ through social media has become an easy way. We should salute the sisters taking pains and time to visit the nearest post office and sending the ‘real’ rakhis to their brothers. This proves the affection for our loved ones, which is not performed as a formality,” stressed the psychologist.