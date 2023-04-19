Vishwanath Santpure passes away
Vishwanath Santpure (86) died at Bajaj Hospital after a brief illness on Wednesday evening. He was father of Dr Shivkumar Santpure. He is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter and grandchildren. The last rites will be performed on him at his native place in Udgir on April 20 at 4.30 pm.