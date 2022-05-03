Visit of deputy director of health

Aurangabad, May 3:

The deputy director of health, Dr Sunita Golhait paid a surprise visit last week to inspect the department of ophthalmology near Aamkhas ground. Successful cataract surgery was performed on 10 patients in her presence.

Thirty patients were admitted in the ophthalmology department. Dr Golhait used to be the head of this hospital. Expressing satisfaction with the work, she suggested further acceleration of cataract surgery. Dr Santosh Kale, Dr Rekha Chate, Dr Vibha Bhivate, Dr Mahesh Vaishnav, Karan Singh Marmat, Devidas Joshi, Shakib Khan, Datta Bade and other hospital staff were present. Dr Golhait was felicitated on behalf of government ophthalmology officers association and eye department.