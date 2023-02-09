Vivek Agnihotri hits back after Prakash Raj's The Kashmir Files criticism, calls him 'urban Naxal

Prakash Raj recently spoke about the boycott culture and also criticised ‘The Kashmir Files during his appearance at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala.Slamming the film, Prakash Raj had said, "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, ‘Why I am not getting Oscar?’ He will not even get a Bhaskar." Reacting to the same, ‘The Kashmir Files’ director,

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri tweeted, “A small, people’s film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer’s barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever.” Directed by Vivek, Kashmir Files was among the highest-grossing movies of 2022 and it showed the story of Kashmiri Hindus' exodus from Kashmir in the 1990s. The film was written by Vivek and featured Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar among others. Pallavi Joshi was also one of the co-producers along with Zee studios.