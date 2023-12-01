Visit of Indian ambassador to Republic of Haiti to Massia

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian Ambassador to Dominican Republic and Republic of Haiti Ramu Abbagani visited the office of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture on November 28 and discussed with the small entrepreneurs regarding foreign trade.

A special meeting was organized on behalf of Massia, Federation of Shendra DMIC Industries and Agriculture and CMIA at Massia Hall in Chikalthana. On this occasion, Indian Ambassador to Dominican Republic and Republic of Haiti, Ramu Abbagani, interacted with entrepreneurs on industry, trade, technology and tourism. He expressed the wish that the geographical location, population, currency, available trade opportunities, GDP, free trade agreements, trade relations with India should be established for Dominican Republic and Republic of Haiti. He promised to cooperate in exporting the products here. Massia president Anil Patil, secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, joint secretary Sachin Gaye, former president Arjun Gaye and other officials were present on this occasion.