Vivek Rathod gets Ph D in Journalism

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conferred Ph D on Vivek Madan Rathod in Journalism and Mass Communication.

He submitted his thesis titled ‘Social Media: Swaroop, Parinam and Avhane-Gramin Vikasachya Sandarbhat Abyas’ under the guidance of Dr Rekha Shelke, research guide and Principal of MGM Journalism and Mass Communication College.

He works as an assistant professor in MGM Journalism and Mass Communication College. Earlier, he worked as a journalist in different media groups for a decade. Rathod works as a casual news announcer at Akashwani State of the city for the past 10 years.