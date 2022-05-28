Voters' registration notification for Bamu authorities & bodies elections issued

Aurangabad, May 28:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University issued a notification for the registration of voters of different groups of the authorities.

It may be noted that the tenure of elected members of the bodies is five years. The office-bearers of different elected authorities of Bamu including the Senate and Management Council, do not get full years of tenure because of delays in holding elections.

The tenure of current authorities and bodies will end in August 2022 as their election process began in August 2017 and ended in March 2018. This means that they would get four or four and half years term. The next elected members will get not sufficient time for the work if the elections are not held on time. This newspaper published a news item titled ‘Elected Bamu authorities not to get full terms’ on May 23. The online registration of voters of different authority groups will commence on June 1 while its last date is June 20.

The last date of submission of hardcopy with a fee of Rs 20 for all the categories except (Senate graduates) at the Election Cell of the city campus is June 27. Graduate voters can submit hardcopy at the university election cell or the designated five collection centres which included Bamu Osmanabad sub-centre, Balbhim College-Beed, and JES College-Jalna.

The registrar and election returning officer issued a notification on Friday about the voters' registration schedule. After verification of the application, a list of voters of each group will be prepared.

Box

Voters' categories for elections

--Teachers category (affiliated and autonomous colleges)

--Principals (full approved)

--University Teachers

--College Management Representatives

--Department Heads (affiliated and autonomous colleges)

--University Graduates