Voting awareness camp in Women’s College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Department of Political Science of Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and District Collector Office and District Election Office jointly organised a ‘Voting Awareness and New Voter Registration camp recently.

College principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui presided over the programme while district supply officer and Voter Registration Officer (106) Varsha Rani Bhosale and tehsildar and assistant over registration office (107) Vijay Chavan were the chief guests.

Varsha Bhosale guided the students regarding voting rights and also the role of voters and their crucial position in democracy. Vijay Chavan also explained the importance of voting to the students.

Principal Dr Farooqui encouraged students to register as voters. He also informed the students about voting rights and importance of the voting.

Dr Tala Sultana, Dr Muhammed Moshin, Siddiqui Azharuddin, Manoj Borude, Sujit Singh Rajput, Arun Jadhav, Raees Khand others worked for the success of the event.