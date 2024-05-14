Voting from Home: Senior citizens; PwDs thanked election branch for facility

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As many as 700 citizens above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) opted for the home voting facility for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Hence a total of 331 voters exercised their vote on May 8 and the remaining will cast their votes on Wednesday (May 9).

It may be noted that 700 voters had availed of the home voting facility by submitting Form 12-D to the election branch. This includes 125 PwDs.

The home voting is implemented confidentially under the jurisdiction of all tehsils by the election administration in presence of the police security.

It may be noted that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the home voting facility to ensure that senior citizens (of age above 85 years) and PwDs could participate in the election process in large numbers.

An 85-year-old disabled Shyamsunder Mundada (of Ahimsanagar) exercised his voting right from home. The election officials visited his home to register his vote. The additional assistant election returning officer Pallavi Ligade, polling officer R V Kolte, Dhanashree Wagh, S T Lokhande, Ashwini Sonare, and police staff were present on the occasion. Besides, one physically disabled citizen Geeta Nandlal Talreja (of Sindhi Colony) has also cast her vote from home.

Mundada thanked election officials for registering his vote as his physical mobility was restricted due to old age. It was difficult for me to cast a vote by visiting the nearest polling booth, therefore, I preferred to vote from home. I am glad that I could cast my vote and the facility has been provided to me, he said.

It is learnt that 331 persons voted from home on Tuesday. This includes 273 senior citizens and 58 PwDs. The voting from home will continue tomorrow as well.