Voting today for four seats in three prabhags of Paithan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Voting for four seats across three prabhags of the Paithan Municipal Council will be held on Saturday. The administration has made full preparations for the polls. Counting of votes for this two-phase election will take place on Sunday.

A total of 19 candidates are contesting the four seats, with polling conducted at 10 booths. For the election process, arrangements have been made including 70 officers and staff, 3 zonal officers, 7 police officers, 42 police personnel, and 70 Home Guards, according to assistant electoral officer Pallavi Ambhore.

In the second phase, one seat in prabhag 3 has four candidates in the fray. Two seats in prabhag 6 have nine candidates contesting, while prabhag 11 has six candidates for one seat. All these prabhags are witnessing a multi-cornered contest.