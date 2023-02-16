W20 chief coordinator reviews G20 visit arrangements

Aurangabad:

The chief coordinator of W20 - Women’s 20 (a part of the G20 international delegation), Dharitri Patnaik, today reviewed the preparations made by the local administration to welcome the G20 delegation in the historic city and make their visit a memorable one. She also visited Ellora Caves today.

A meeting to take stock of the arrangements was held at the district collectorate, in presence of Patnaik, under the chairmanship of the collector Astik Kumar Pandey. It may be noted that the district administration has constituted various committees to organise the visit and conduct their smooth stay from February 26 to 28. The duo reviewed the preparations made by these committees in terms of accommodations, transportation, food etc. The collector instructed the committees to ensure that there should no shortcomings in the arrangements.

The AMC additional commissioner B B Nemane, deputy commissioner (Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited) Surabh Joshi, AMC deputy commissioner Aparna Thete, sub-divisional officer Rameshwar Rodge, city engineer A B Deshmukh, assistant director (cultural affairs) Sunita Aswale and choreographer Vinayak Saeed were present in the meeting.

Visit to Ellora Visitors Centre

The G20 delegation during their visit to Ellora Caves will be attending a cultural programme at Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC)’s visitors centre. They will also enjoy traditional Maharashtrian food on the occasion. MTDC regional manager Deepak Harne apprised the details to Patnaik, who then gave him the necessary instructions in terms of the arrangements. The delegation will be apprised about the historical importance of Aurangabad at the visitors centre only.

G20's visit to Ajanta Caves?.

It is learnt that the G20 delegation would not be visiting Ajanta Caves during their stay in the city. They will be visiting Ellora Caves and a few selected monuments in the city. According to the local administration, the tour itinerary of the G20 delegation is prepared by the union Ministry of External Affairs (MoEA). Hence the local authorities are focussing on the arrangements rather than on their visit schedule.