W20 delegates enlive Maharashtrian culture

Aurangabad:

The W20 delegates enjoyed Maharashtra’s traditional culture in the form of songs, dances and playing of live instruments, apart from eating the traditional food with nutritious millet mixed food at Hotel Vivanta by Taj on Monday evening.

The colourful illumination of the venue with a grand welcome with the beating of drums, and playing of dandiyas, lezims and tablas thrilled the delegates. A traditional ‘aukshan’ was performed and a turban was tied to welcome each delegate at the place on the open lawn.

The members enjoyed dancing to the Marathi super hit song Jhing Jhing Jhingat…They also enjoyed Maharashtrian folk music and folk dances during the dinner. The playing of songs and dance live tempted many delegates to climb up the stage and dance to the tune of Marathi songs and enjoy dancing. Some of them lay their hands on playing lezim and dandiya. The cultural programme was also participated by our local violinist Suresh Vidhate. The Chair of W20 Dr Sandhya Purecha was so impressed with his performance that she invited him to come to Delhi for playing the violin.

The special feature of the dinner was that it include mixed millet delicacies as well as local delicacies. They were served Puran Poli with pure ghee, bajra and jowar bhakri, traditional thecha, jowar hurda, solkadi, taak (butter milk) shrikhand and local cuisines like Nan Qaliya, Imrati, Biryani, Paan and Sugarcane juice.

The delegates also took photographs and selfies with the girls serving thecha made in front of them on mortar and pestle (Sil Batta). They were also anxious to know the details of different types of traditional masalas (spices).

Boxx

I am glad, W20 became a great success

Purecha thanked the guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, collector Astik Kumar Pandey and the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari and the police administration for making outstanding arrangements in the city. She confessed that during the initial days of the survey, she was a little worried about whether the arrangements could be possible or not. But on seeing the city clean, green, beautified and illuminated, I could not resist my emotions and my eyes welled up with tears, said Chair W20.