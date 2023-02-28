W20 to make draft focusing on gender equity, equality and dignity for women across globe

Aurangabad:

The W20 inception meeting ended with the hope to get rid of gender inequality to ensure the progress and prosperity of women in India and other parts of the world.

The Chair of W20 Dr Sandhya Purecha announced the conclusion of the two-day-long inception meeting at a press conference in the afternoon.

Dr Purecha termed the meeting as fruitful and all the delegates shared best practices and identified key areas needed to empower women financially.

“W20 will be conducting three meetings in India and through brainstorming discussions, a final consensus communique will be drafted by June. We will also go through the consensus communique prepared by Indonesia - the last year’s G20 Presidency - to set priorities and submit it to the Central Government, who will then take the draft to the world leaders for framing women-centric policies in future,” said the Chair W20.

“ We have compiled recommendations made during the panel discussions by delegates. Some of them were about educating women and girls and imparting skills through exchange programmes to make them self-reliant. Pension to artists and recognition of the contribution made by homemakers (housewives) in the development also came to us. We will scrutinise and shortlist them. The consensus communique will comprise global issues relating to women's upliftment and empowerment only,” said Dr Purecha.

15 members of drafting committee

Advocate of the Supreme Court of India, Bansuri Swaraj acknowledged that W20 proved to be a perfect platform to share our best practices in the field of Law and discussed things to help women provide protection and prosper. “India is much ahead in giving women due respect in Law. There were 15 women members in the drafting committee for the Constitution of India. Today, since the inception of our Prime Minister, women are merely looked upon as a beneficiary, instead, they are adored for their contribution. G20 through W20 aspire to involve women in shaping India’s future,” stressed Adv Swaraj.

The additional director general (Press Information Bureau) Smita Vats Sharma was also present at the press conference.

Purecha added, “The focus of Indonesia’s consensus communique was on women’s development. However, our Prime Minister rephrased it to Women-led development. He wanted to assure that the country develops under the leadership of women.”