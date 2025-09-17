Wait to unveil statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth gets longer

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The family members of freedom fighters were upset over the delay in unveiling the statue of Swami Ramanand Teerth (SRT) in the city.

The SRT Research Institute pursued the matter of installing a mast statue in the city for two years. Finally, the statue was installed at Kranti Chowk in October 2024.

Devendra Fadnavis, after becoming Chief Minister, was in the city seven to eight times during the last 11 months. However, the statue was not unveiled.

It was expected that the statue would be unveiled, at least, on September 17, 2025. But it did not happen. This upset the family members of the freedom fighters of the city.

The family members of freedom fighters feel that the CM should unveil the statue on the Jayanti of Swami Ramanand on October 3.

The SRT Research Institute and Janata Vikas Parishad installed the portrait of Swamiji at Kranti Chowk and paid him homage on the occastion of Marathwada Muktisangram Din today. Dr Mangal Khivansara, Dr Jeevan Desai, Dr Manorama Sharma, Dr Shirish Khedgikar (trustee, SRT Research Institute) and others were present.