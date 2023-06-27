"What moral right Yediyurappa has?": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on BJP protest against Congress government

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reacted over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) protest announced by BS Yediyurappa against the Congress government and asked him that did he fulfil the promises he had made in the BJP manifesto?

"What moral right he (BS Yediyurappa) has? Did he fulfil the promises he had made in the BJP manifesto?" Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.

He further said, "Congress implemented all the promises it made in 2013 and we have taken steps to fulfil the recent 5 poll guarantees. Whatever BS Yediyurappa is doing is a political gimmick."

On Sunday, former CM Yediyurappa said that he will lead agitations in front of the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, from July 4, demanding the Congress government in the state to implement its poll guarantees.

The Legislature Session is scheduled from July 3 to 14, which will also see the new government tabling a fresh budget.

Earlier on June 5, Karnataka CM that all five guarantees which were promised in the Congress manifesto will be implemented in the current financial year at a cost of approximately Rs 50,000 crore every year.

On May 20, Siddaramaiah took oath as the Chief Minister along with DK Shivakumar who took oath as his deputy.

Congress bagged 135 seats in the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ousting the ruling BJP, which got 66 seats from the only southern state it had.

