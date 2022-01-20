Wakf Board removes encroachment by land mafia in Mandki

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

Amid tight police security, the Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBW), today has removed encroachment made by the land mafia on 87 acres of land (Inami property) gifted to Mandki's Dargah Noorul Huda Khan Masjid Qabrastan.

Earlier, the Wakf Board has removed encroachment on its 8.5 acres of land at Shekta in Paithan tehsil. Later on, the action was taken in Mandki, which is close to the city. Meanwhile, the sensation prevailed amongst the illegal encroachers in Maharashtra due to a spree of actions by the Wakf Board.

It is learnt that the land is registered in the name of Dargah Noorul Huda Khan Masjid Qabrastan (Delhi Gate). However, in past few years, 10 acres of the gifted land got encroached by the land mafia. Many complaints were made in this regard with the board to remove the encroachments. The board alerted of action to the encroachers but was in vain. Instead, the encroachment became a continued process. The complaints were also made in this regard at the Chikalthana police

station. The persuasion was also done with the district administration. At least the action was taken in presence of police security on Thursday.

The action has been taken upon the orders of the Wakf Board's president Dr Wajahat Mirza and under the guidance of the chief executive officer (CEO) Anees Shaikh by the district wakf officer Syed Faiz. Meanwhile, the CEO underlined that the drive to remove the illegal encroachments from the Wakf land will continue all over Maharashtra.

Persuasion

The social worker Sharif Pathan, Balu Dandge, Vikas Hiwrale, Sohel Baig, Ayub Mirza, Mahemood Mirza Baig and Ismail Patel strongly pursued the matter of encroachment on Mandki's above Wakf's gifted land bearing Gut Number 66/2 and 66/3 for the past three years. They had knocked on the doors of all government offices concerned including the Wakf Board to remove the encroachments.