Wakf Board to set up offices in all districts of Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra State Board of Wakfs (MSBoW), to render qualitative service and extend its administrative presence, has decided to set up an office in each district of the state, said the MSBoW chief executive officer (CEO) M B Tashildar.

Presently, the board has its divisional offices at Nagpur, Pune, Nashik and Amravati and the district offices in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Latur and Dharashiv (Osmanabad). Now, the board will set up offices in the remaining 19 districts of the state. This will help the applicants of the respective district to resolve their problems at the district level office. He will not have to make rounds of the headquarters. The decision was taken in the MSBoW office-bearers meeting held through video-conferencing recently, stated the release issued by the board.

Recruitment process soon

The board has recently got permission from the state to fill up 179 posts. Accordingly, a selection committee including the CEO and the deputy CEO has been constituted to shortlist the competent candidates. The board will soon hire the services of an agency (PCC or IBPS) and start the recruitment process, stated Tashildar adding that the clerks and peons will be recruited through outsourcing agencies.

The board also aims at starting a portal of the Wakf Tribunal displaying the ongoing disputes on it.

The VC was attended by Wakf chairman MLC Wajahat Mirza, member and veteran MP Fauzia Khan, member and MP Imtiaz Jaleel, members Maulana Athar Ali, Husnain Shaker, Mudassir Lambe, the CEO M B Tashildar and the deputy CEO Junaid Syed.