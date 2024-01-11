Waluj fire victims families to receive financial aid: Tracing begins

Officials began identifying and gathering documents from the heirs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Following the tragic fire at Sunshine Company in Waluj on December 31, authorities have initiated efforts to provide financial assistance to the families of the deceased workers.

Officials from the revenue department, assisted by the police, began identifying and gathering documents from the heirs of the five migrant workers and one local worker who perished in the blaze.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde previously announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the CM's relief fund for the bereaved families. Acting on the instructions of additional Tehsildar Vijay Chavan, a team from the revenue department met with police inspector Avinash Aghav at the MIDC Waluj police station to obtain copies of the Panchnama and FIR.

Inspector Aghav reached out to the heirs of the migrant workers, requesting them to provide proof of kinship with the deceased and death certificates for processing the financial assistance. Circle officer Abhilasha Mhaske stated that a proposal will be submitted to the collector to expedite the aid distribution to the families.