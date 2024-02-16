Waluj police crack down on modified silencers

Fine of Rs 13700 collected from 13 bullet riders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to curb noise pollution and reckless driving, the MIDC Waluj police on Thursday apprehended 13 motorcyclists using modified silencers that emitted loud sounds resembling firecrackers.

The modified silencers, commonly referred to as pop and firecracker silencers, were causing disturbances in markets, schools, colleges, and silence zones within the Waluj area. Residents, particularly women and children, were often startled by the deafening noise and forced to avoid the roads, raising concerns about potential accidents.

Led by police inspector Avinash Aghav, officers set up blockades at strategic locations including More Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Ranjangaon Phata, and Tiranga Chowk. They successfully apprehended 13 violators and brought them to the station. Following inspections, the silencers were removed from 10 motorcycles with the assistance of a mechanic. Additionally, riders sporting fancy number plates faced penalties. A total fine of Rs 13,700 was collected from the offenders. PSI Gautam Wawle, PSI Deepak Rothe, Rahul Nirwal, Praveen Patharkar, and other officers in this successful operation.